SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
01/18 04:00:00 pm
35.17 USD   +0.37%
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call

01/18/2019 | 04:01pm EST

TYLER, Texas, Jan. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:  SBSI), the holding company for Southside Bank, announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year end December 31, 2018 before the market opens on Friday, February 1, 2019.  Southside will host a conference call to discuss its results on Friday, February 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. CST.

The call will be hosted by Lee R. Gibson, President and CEO, Julie Shamburger, Sr. EVP and CFO and Lindsey Bibby, VP and Investor Relations.  Following prepared remarks there will be a question and answer session for the analyst community. 

The Conference Call Details

The call can be accessed by dialing 844-775-2540 and by identifying the conference ID number 9677865 or by identifying “Southside Bancshares, Inc., Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Earnings Call”.  To listen to the call via webcast, register at www.southside.com/about/investor-relations.

For those unable to listen to the conference call live, a recording will be available from approximately 11:30 a.m. CST February 1, 2019 through February 13, 2019 by accessing the company website, www.southside.com/about/investor-relations.

It is recommended that those wishing to participate in the conference call dial-in or register on the website approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure a more efficient registration process.  For further information contact Julie Shamburger, Sr. EVP and CFO at 903-531-7134.

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that owns 100% of Southside Bank.  Southside Bank currently has 59 full service branches in Texas and operates a network of 84 ATMs/ITMs.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at www.southside.com/about/investor-relations.  Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Julie Shamburger at (903) 531-7134, or julie.shamburger@southside.com.

For further information:
Julie Shamburger
903-531-7134

 

© GlobeNewswire 2019
