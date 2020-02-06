Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Southside Bancshares, Inc.    SBSI

SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.

(SBSI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/06/2020 | 05:01pm EST

TYLER, Texas, Feb. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Southside Bancshares, Inc., (NASDAQ:SBSI), parent company of Southside Bank, declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share.  The cash dividend is scheduled for payment on March 5, 2020, to common stock shareholders of record on February 20, 2020. 

About Southside Bancshares, Inc.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Tyler, Texas, with approximately $6.75 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019.  Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southside Bank, Southside currently operates 60 branches and a network of 82 ATMs/ITMs throughout East Texas, Southeast Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin.  Serving customers since 1960, Southside Bank is a community-focused financial institution that offers a full range of financial products and services to individuals and businesses.  These products and services include consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, deposit accounts, safe deposit boxes, treasury management, wealth management, trust services, brokerage services and an array of online and mobile services.

To learn more about Southside Bancshares, Inc., please visit our investor relations website at https://investors.southside.com.   Our investor relations site provides a detailed overview of our activities, financial information and historical stock price data.  To receive e-mail notification of company news, events and stock activity, please register on the E-mail Notification portion of the website.  Questions or comments may be directed to Lindsey Bailes at (903) 630-7965, or lindsey.bailes@southside.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements of other than historical fact that are contained in this press release and in other written material, documents and oral statements issued by or on behalf of the Company may be considered to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.  These statements may include words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “project,” “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “should,” “may,” “likely,” “intend,” “probability,” “risk,” “target,” “objective,” “plans,” “potential,” and similar expressions.  Forward-looking statements are statements with respect to the Company’s beliefs, plans, expectations, objectives, goals, anticipations, assumptions and estimates about the Company's future performance and are subject to significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements.  For example, discussions about trends in asset quality, capital, liquidity, the pace of loan and revenue growth, the Company's ability to sell nonperforming assets, expense reductions, planned operational efficiencies, earnings, successful integration of completed acquisitions and certain market risk disclosures, including the impact of interest rates, tax reform and other economic factors, are based upon information presently available to management and are dependent on choices about key model characteristics and assumptions and are subject to various limitations.  By their nature, certain of the market risk disclosures are only estimates and could be materially different from what actually occurs in the future.

Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial results, is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, under “Part I - Item 1. Forward Looking Information” and "Part I - Item 1A. Risk Factors" and in the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  The Company disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

For further information:
Lindsey Bailes
(903) 630-7965

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
05:01pSouthside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend
GL
01/31SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/31Southside Bancshares, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter..
GL
01/31SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
01/23SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Focus on your Financial Goals in 2020
PU
01/17SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Call
AQ
2019SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019Southside Bank to Open Branch in Kingwood
GL
2019Southside Bancshares, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter and Special Cash Dividends
GL
2019SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 230 M
EBIT 2020 108 M
Net income 2020 79,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 3,44%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 5,43x
Capi. / Sales2021 5,21x
Capitalization 1 248 M
Chart SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Southside Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 36,50  $
Last Close Price 36,90  $
Spread / Highest target 2,98%
Spread / Average Target -1,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lee R. Gibson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Robert Garrett Chairman
Brian K. McCabe Chief Operating Officer & Senior Executive VP
Julie N. Shamburger Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Herbert C. Buie Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHSIDE BANCSHARES, INC.-1.99%1 220
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-2.95%426 153
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-4.54%295 834
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.67%281 209
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-10.20%198 080
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.38%195 360
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group