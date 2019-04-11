Log in
737 MAX 8 Summer Schedule Revision: An Update from President Tom Nealon

04/11/2019 | 05:48pm EDT

I want to take a moment to provide an update on our current plans surrounding the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. As you might know, Southwest removed the MAX from service on March 13, 2019.

Our Teams are working to further increase the Reliability of our schedule and reduce the amount of last-minute flight changes-especially during the upcoming summer travel season. With that in mind, we've now modified our schedule through August 5, 2019 to add further stability for Customers booking their summer travel.

While the timing for the return to service of the MAX remains unclear, what is very clear is our commitment to operate a reliable schedule and provide the famous Customer Service you expect from us. Our revised summer schedule allows us to accomplish those objectives.

The limited number of Customers, who have already booked their travel and will be affected by this amended schedule, are being proactively notified so that we can reaccommodate their flight plans well in advance of their travel date.

While the vast majority of our Customers' itineraries have remained unaffected, flight schedule changes have inconvenienced some of our valued Customers, and, for that, I offer my sincerest apologies.

Safety has always been our most sacred responsibility to both our Employees and our Customers, and we will continue to remain in full compliance with all FAA directives and any additional requirements necessary to return this aircraft to service.

Again, our goal is to deliver the excellent Customer Service that you've come to know and expect from us and we remain steadfastly committed to that. We will continue to keep you informed of any new developments, and we invite you to visit Southwest.com for the latest updates.

Thanks for your patience and understanding during this time, and please know that the entire Southwest Team looks forward to serving you soon.

Tom

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 11 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2019 21:47:03 UTC
