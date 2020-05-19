Log in
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Airlines Detect Signs of Nascent Recovery

05/19/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

By Alison Sider and Doug Cameron

Airline executives said people are starting to book flights again, a potential inflection point after the coronavirus pandemic decimated travel demand in recent months.

Top U.S. carriers said Tuesday at an industry conference and in filings that new bookings have started to trickle in and cancellations have slowed.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it would restore some capacity in July. Southwest Airlines Co. said its flights are 25% to 30% full. It previously expected its planes to be at most 10% full this month.

"We have seen a little bit of a bounce off the bottom," Paul Jacobson, Delta Air Lines Inc.'s chief financial officer, said at a webcast conference.

Delta said sales have exceeded refunds on some days recently, a reversal of the recent trend. The bookings are a signal of plans for leisure travel in June and July, Mr. Jacobson said.

"But we have to be careful that those actually translate into trips and don't just cancel," he said, adding that even with the uptick, demand is still a fraction of what it typically would be during the usually busy summer months.

Air travel all but ground to a halt in April as lockdowns, international travel restrictions and fear of infection kept people home. Airline executives have said they believe it could take years for demand to return to last year's levels, before the pandemic hit.

The industry is trying to develop common rules to revamp the handling of passengers at airports and onboard aircraft, including temperature checks and the wearing of masks. The International Air Transport Association said Tuesday that it is working with the aviation arm of the United Nations to lobby governments to adopt industrywide standards, which would include screening passengers before they enter airport buildings.

"The restart will go much more smoothly if governments cooperate," said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA's chief executive.

Southwest said new bookings have exceeded cancellations this month so far, and the airline expects its revenue decline in June to be less steep than in previous months, albeit still down 80% to 85% from a year earlier.

Planes are starting to fill up, too, in part because airlines have cut so many flights from schedules. American Airlines Group Inc. said its flights are now 35% full on average, compared with 15% in April. Delta said earlier this week that it would restore 100 flights in June, in part to ensure that planes don't fill up above the 60% cap the airline has set for economy cabins.

United's scheduled capacity for July is expected to be down about 75% from year-earlier levels, compared with May and June schedules that were 90% below the year-earlier levels, the company said.

"We're now seeing a lot of this start to stabilize," said Andrew Nocella, United's chief commercial officer. "Cancellations are coming down, and we start to see North American demand start to inflect and start to look a little bit positive."

Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com and Doug Cameron at doug.cameron@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -2.33% 9.64 Delayed Quote.-65.59%
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -0.46% 21.76 Delayed Quote.-62.62%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES 2.21% 27.69 Delayed Quote.-49.81%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -1.86% 23.68 Delayed Quote.-72.61%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 836 M
EBIT 2020 -2 986 M
Net income 2020 -2 471 M
Finance 2020 627 M
Yield 2020 1,44%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,42x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,81x
Capitalization 15 966 M
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,50 $
Last Close Price 27,69 $
Spread / Highest target 80,6%
Spread / Average Target 39,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-49.81%15 966
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-65.59%4 174
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-0.44%2 517
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-50.84%1 375
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD1.66%1 141
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%818
