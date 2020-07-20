Delta, Southwest draw strong demand for pilot early departure deals

CHICAGO/WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Delta Air Lines
and Southwest Airlines have each received strong
demand from pilots for early departure packages aimed at
slimming their workforces to weather the coronavirus pandemic,
according to preliminary numbers.
The union representing Delta pilots said 2,235 pilots had
volunteered for a voluntary early out program ahead of a Sunday
deadline, up from 1,700 on Friday, when Delta told pilots it
would avoid furloughs if they agreed to reduced guaranteed
minimum pay.
At Southwest, around 24% of pilots and 33% of flight
attendants have agreed to early retirement or long-term leaves
of absence, a person familiar with the matter said.
There is a period for employees at both Delta and Southwest
to rescind their decision, so the numbers are not final.
Delta and Southwest did not comment.
U.S. airlines, which received a $25 billion bailout in March
to cover payroll for six months, are trying to encourage
employees to accept voluntary exit deals in the hope of avoiding
involuntary furloughs in the fall, when a government ban on
forced job cuts expires.
They had hoped that air travel demand would recover by
October, but have warned that bookings that began to rise from
historic lows in May and June have now leveled off or even
fallen due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in some parts of the
country.
