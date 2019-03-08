Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FAA warns of safety risk due to Southwest-mechanics standoff: WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 06:28pm EST

(Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned Southwest Airlines Co and its mechanics union that their ongoing labor dispute threatens to damage the airline's safety practices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which has been in contract negotiations since 2012, are locked in an escalating battle.

Last week, the airline filed a lawsuit against the union accusing the workers of an illegal campaign to disrupt operations in order to improve their position in prolonged labor talks.

The FAA's top safety official, Ali Bahrami, issued a letter to the airline that said conflict between the low-cost carrier and the union "raises concern about the ongoing effectiveness of the airline's safety management system," the WSJ reported.

The union represents some 2,400 of Southwest's mechanics.

Southwest, the mechanics union and the FAA did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
07:24pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : FAA warns Southwest, union prolonged dispute could pose saf..
RE
06:47pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : FAA seeks a truce in dispute between Southwest and key unio..
AQ
06:28pFAA WARNS OF SAFETY RISK DUE TO SOUT : Wsj
RE
03/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Airline flies bridesmaid's dress after she forgets it at ho..
AQ
03/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Cargo Honored as Nation's Best; Carrier's Award-Winning Car..
AQ
03/07SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : New Hawaii Service Will Launch from Oakland
AQ
03/06SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : UK airline says female flight attendants can drop makeup
AQ
03/06SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Cargo Honored as Nation's Best
PU
03/05BOEING : Southwest says mechanics' disruption costing millions weekly
RE
03/05SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : CEO says Southwest is losing millions weekly in labour figh..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 23 600 M
EBIT 2019 3 684 M
Net income 2019 2 828 M
Finance 2019 1 345 M
Yield 2019 1,30%
P/E ratio 2019 10,13
P/E ratio 2020 9,42
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 28 977 M
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 62,5 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen Wayton Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES14.16%28 977
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP0.34%14 469
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO LTD7.82%3 613
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY26.73%2 068
CHORUS AVIATION INC31.56%861
CONTROLADORA VUELA CO AVCN SA CV61.45%759
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.