Southwest Airlines : Adds New Nonstop Flights To Route Map

DALLAS, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced several new nonstop flights linking cities across the United States as it extends its bookable flight schedule through Nov. 2, 2019.

New Daily Nonstop Routes Take Off

Effective Aug. 10, 2019, Southwest will add weekend service between St. Louis and Salt Lake City. On Oct. 2, 2019, this route will be offered with daily service between the two cities along with implementing twice-daily nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington and Newark*.

*Southwest previously served this route in March 2013.

New routes available on weekend days

Effective Oct. 5, 2019, the carrier will add weekend service between Nashville and Buffalo, N.Y.; Sunday-only service between Houston (Hobby) and Amarillo; and Sunday-only service between Dallas Love Field and Cleveland.

"Our Network Planning Team constantly reviews our service to address the needs of more than 130 million annual Customers who want nonstop service to places and at times that work for them," said Adam Decaire, Southwest's Vice President of Network Planning. "We are always looking for opportunities to add new nonstop service for our Customers and connect them to the People and places that are important in their lives."

These flights as well as the carrier's more than 4,000 daily flights are now available at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 58,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.