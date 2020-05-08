Log in
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
Southwest Airlines : Air in Sale-Leaseback Deal for Some Aircraft

05/08/2020

By Stephen Nakrosis

Southwest Airlines Co. on Friday said it entered a sale-leaseback transaction with "certain counterparties" for several of its aircraft.

The company said the deal covers 10 of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 10 of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The company said it expects to receive about $815 million in gross proceeds from the deal, which it plans to use for general corporate purposes.

The company's stock finished Friday's regular trading session with a 6.88% gain, closing at $27.20. In the after-hours market, shares were slightly lower, having lost 0.18% at 4:47 p.m. EDT to trade at $27.15

Year to date, the company's stock is down almost 50%.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 066 M
EBIT 2020 -3 005 M
Net income 2020 -2 296 M
Debt 2020 1 579 M
Yield 2020 1,67%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,50x
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,50x
EV / Sales2021 0,91x
Capitalization 15 000 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 39,72  $
Last Close Price 25,45  $
Spread / Highest target 116%
Spread / Average Target 56,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-52.85%15 000
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-66.74%4 034
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD0.95%2 603
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-61.95%1 065
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%741
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-43.03%635
