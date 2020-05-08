Southwest Airlines : Air in Sale-Leaseback Deal for Some Aircraft

By Stephen Nakrosis



Southwest Airlines Co. on Friday said it entered a sale-leaseback transaction with "certain counterparties" for several of its aircraft.

The company said the deal covers 10 of its Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 10 of its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

The company said it expects to receive about $815 million in gross proceeds from the deal, which it plans to use for general corporate purposes.

The company's stock finished Friday's regular trading session with a 6.88% gain, closing at $27.20. In the after-hours market, shares were slightly lower, having lost 0.18% at 4:47 p.m. EDT to trade at $27.15

Year to date, the company's stock is down almost 50%.

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com