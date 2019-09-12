Southwest Airlines : Announces New Officers And Promotions In The Company's Marketing And Technology Departments

DALLAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced several Leadership changes within the Company's Marketing and Technology Departments. To view Officers' biographies or download headshots, visit www.swamedia.com.

Southwest has promoted Tony Roach to Managing Director Customer Experience. Roach most recently held the position of Senior Director Customer Experience, and in his new role he will continue to lead all of the Company's Customer Experience efforts. Under Roach's Leadership, his Team has developed a Customer Experience Vision, built a governance structure, formed a cross-functional Customer plan, and delivered a range of enhancements to the Company's Customer-facing channels, the experience in airports and onboard, and the reaccommodation experience during travel disruptions.

Southwest has promoted Bill Tierney to Vice President Marketing. Tierney most recently served as Managing Director Marketing. With his promotion, Tierney's scope will expand by aligning all of the Company's go-to-market Teams under his Leadership, including the Brand and Digital Solutions Teams—and he will continue to provide oversight of the Marketing Strategy, Marketing Communications, and Experiential Marketing Teams. Both Roach and Tierney will report to Southwest's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Green.

Southwest is also promoting Tom Merritt to Vice President Technology—Infrastructure & Services and Chief Technology Officer. Merritt has been promoted from Vice President Technology—Infrastructure & Services. The Enterprise Architect Team will transition from being a standalone organization and fold into the Infrastructure & Services organization, adding to Merritt's responsibilities.

Southwest is also promoting John Herlihy to Managing Director Technology—Technical Operations. Herlihy previously served as Senior Director Technology. In his new role, Herlihy will provide Leadership oversight to a dedicated portfolio of the Company's Maintenance and Engineering Teams to complete the delivery of several key Company and Technology deliverables, including the technology system that will run all of the maintenance tracking and compliance to help manage the fleet.

Southwest is promoting Jeff Jones to Vice President Technology—Commercial & Customer. Jones previously served as Managing Director of the same function, and his continued Leadership over this combined portfolio will continue to play a critical role in the overall success of the Technology Department. Jones, Herlihy, and Merritt will all report to Southwest's Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer Kathleen Wayton.

"We are so fortunate to have such depth and talent within our Leadership ranks, and I offer my congratulations to these Leaders on their well-deserved promotions," said Southwest's President Tom Nealon. "Southwest has never had a better group of Leaders, and these changes will only serve to make us stronger and position us well for the future."

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.