SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
  LUV  
Southwest Airlines : Announces Updates To Rapid Rewards, Companion Pass, And More

10/18/2019 | 04:36pm EDT

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) announces several updates to RapidRewards® points, Companion Pass®, and a change to free same-day standby.

Rapid Rewards Points Don't Expire
As of today, October 17, 2019, Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards points will no longer expire. No expiration means Customers have even more freedom on how they want to use their points without any worry of keeping their account active. Previously, Rapid Rewards Members were required to keep their Rapid Rewards account active by having earning activity at least once every 24 months.

Companion Pass: Go a Little Further to Get Big Rewards
The Rapid Rewards Companion Pass allows Customers to choose one person to fly with them free of carrier charges (subject to taxes and fees from $5.60 per one-way trip) for the remainder of the year it is earned, plus the following calendar year. Currently to qualify for a Companion Pass, Rapid Rewards Members must fly 100 qualifying one-way flights or earn 110,000 qualifying points in a calendar year. As of January 1, 2020, Rapid Rewards members will need to earn 125,000 Companion Pass qualifying points to earn a Companion Pass for the following full calendar year. The requirement for 100 qualifying one-way flights will remain unchanged.

Members who are currently working toward a Companion Pass may still receive one in 2019, if they earn 110,000 qualifying points by December 31, 2019 and will be active the respective day of activation through December 31, 2020.

Same-Day Standby Changes
Currently, same-day standby has no associated charges to A-List and A-List Preferred Members. Beginning January 1, 2021, 'free same-day standby' will change to 'same-day standby free of airline charges'1, and any A-List or A-List Preferred Member who changes their itinerary using same-day standby will be responsible for paying any additional government taxes and fees that may result.

1 On the day of travel, please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for this benefit. This benefit is not available at Southwest® kiosks. This benefit will be provided for A-List and A-List Preferred Members traveling prior to the original scheduled departure, between the same city pairs, on the original date of travel, where a seat is available. On flights that do not meet these qualifications, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will receive priority standby and will be required to pay the difference in fare and applicable taxes and fees if a seat becomes available. On or before December 31, 2020, A-List and A-List Preferred Members will have free same-day standby benefits. Beginning January 1, 2021, A-List and A- List Preferred Members will have same-day standby benefits free of airline charges, but will be required to pay any additional government taxes and fees associated with changes in their itinerary. Please see a Customer Service Agent at the airport for information regarding any additional government taxes and fees. If an A-List or A-List Preferred Member is traveling on a multiple-Passenger reservation, same-day standby and priority standby will not be provided for non-A-List or non-A-List Preferred Members in the same reservation.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.Media Contacts:
Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multi-media assets and other Company news. Media Relations Team: 214-792-4847, option 1

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 20:35:02 UTC
