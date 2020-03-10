Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southwest Airlines : CEO to Cut His Pay by 10% as Coronavirus Chills Bookings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:07am EDT

By Alison Sider

*American Airlines to Cut Domestic Flying By 7.5%

*American to Reduce International Flying by 10% For Summer Peak

(Article below will update)

Southwest Airlines Co. CEO Gary Kelly told employees he will take a 10% pay cut as the airline faces the most severe downturn in decades due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The panic the virus has sparked about air travel have resulted in what Mr. Kelly described as an "alarming" drop in bookings. Mr. Kelly told employees in a video message Monday that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that the virus has created a challenge more serious than any the industry has faced since 9/11, "and it may be worse."

"The velocity and the severity of the decline is breathtaking," he said. "There is no question this is a severe recession for our industry and for us, and it's a financial crisis."

Southwest has previously said the reduced bookings could result in as much as $300 million in lost revenue in March alone.

Mr. Kelly's salary in 2018 was $750,000, according to the most recent proxy filing. His total compensation was $7.73 million.

One silver lining is the plunge in fuel prices. Mr. Kelly said that could save Southwest $1 billion or more this year if prices stay low. Mr. Kelly said Southwest will take other steps to reduce costs, such as freezing hiring for non-frontline workers. The airline is "seriously considering" reducing its flying schedule. Mr. Kelly said the company will still fund the profit-sharing to employees it had previously announced.

"I can't promise you we won't have to ground airplanes and furlough employees," he said. "I can promise you it will be the last thing we do, not the first."

As for the 737 MAX deliveries Southwest is waiting on, Mr. Kelly said the airline should be able to start receiving deliveries again in the third quarter. But it is too early to say what the airline will do if demand doesn't recover, Mr. Kelly said, adding that Southwest will "maintain all options."

Write to Alison Sider at alison.sider@wsj.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
08:07aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : CEO to Cut His Pay by 10% as Coronavirus Chills Bookings
DJ
07:59aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : CEO to Cut His Pay by 10% as Coronavirus Chills Bookings
DJ
03/09SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : LUV INVESTOR ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Ann..
BU
03/06Southwest Airlines sees first-quarter revenue hit on coronavirus fears
RE
03/05Coronavirus fears slam banks, travel stocks
RE
03/05Airlines face $100 billion-plus virus hit, discounts 'wouldn't do any good'
RE
03/05Consumer Cos Down As Travel Slowdown Looks Set To Be Lasting -- Consumer Roun..
DJ
03/05Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise rapidly outside China
RE
03/05Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise rapidly outside China
RE
03/05Stocks tumble as coronavirus cases rise rapidly outside China
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 2 330 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,70%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 22 564 M
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 43,62  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-19.19%22 564
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-48.57%6 284
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-20.33%3 382
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-31.97%1 903
EXCHANGE INCOME CORPORATION-14.19%980
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.-20.07%758
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group