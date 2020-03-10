Southwest Airlines : CEO to Cut His Pay by 10% as Coronavirus Chills Bookings

By Alison Sider

*American Airlines to Cut Domestic Flying By 7.5%

*American to Reduce International Flying by 10% For Summer Peak

Southwest Airlines Co. CEO Gary Kelly told employees he will take a 10% pay cut as the airline faces the most severe downturn in decades due to the spread of the coronavirus.

The panic the virus has sparked about air travel have resulted in what Mr. Kelly described as an "alarming" drop in bookings. Mr. Kelly told employees in a video message Monday that was reviewed by The Wall Street Journal that the virus has created a challenge more serious than any the industry has faced since 9/11, "and it may be worse."

"The velocity and the severity of the decline is breathtaking," he said. "There is no question this is a severe recession for our industry and for us, and it's a financial crisis."

Southwest has previously said the reduced bookings could result in as much as $300 million in lost revenue in March alone.

Mr. Kelly's salary in 2018 was $750,000, according to the most recent proxy filing. His total compensation was $7.73 million.

One silver lining is the plunge in fuel prices. Mr. Kelly said that could save Southwest $1 billion or more this year if prices stay low. Mr. Kelly said Southwest will take other steps to reduce costs, such as freezing hiring for non-frontline workers. The airline is "seriously considering" reducing its flying schedule. Mr. Kelly said the company will still fund the profit-sharing to employees it had previously announced.

"I can't promise you we won't have to ground airplanes and furlough employees," he said. "I can promise you it will be the last thing we do, not the first."

As for the 737 MAX deliveries Southwest is waiting on, Mr. Kelly said the airline should be able to start receiving deliveries again in the third quarter. But it is too early to say what the airline will do if demand doesn't recover, Mr. Kelly said, adding that Southwest will "maintain all options."

