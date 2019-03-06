Southwest Airlines : Cargo Honored as Nation's Best

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Cargo is celebrating success by bringing home one of the industry's top air cargo awards. The Airforwarders Association recently honored Southwest Cargo with its Domestic Airline of the Year award for the 10th consecutive year.

'The award is really about our People and the pride and passion they have to always deliver our relentlessly reliable Customer Service,' said Wally Devereaux, Managing Director of Southwest Cargo and Charters. 'We are very thankful and proud to receive this recognition from the Airforwarders Association's membership.'

Additionally, the Airforwarders Association posthumously honored Southwest's late founder, Herb Kelleher, with its prestigious James Foster Memorial Award. The award is named in honor of the association's founding member, and recipients are selected for the contributions they have made to the forwarding industry.

