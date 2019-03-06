Log in
Southwest Airlines : Cargo Honored as Nation's Best

03/06/2019 | 02:27pm EST

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Cargo is celebrating success by bringing home one of the industry's top air cargo awards. The Airforwarders Association recently honored Southwest Cargo with its Domestic Airline of the Year award for the 10th consecutive year.

'The award is really about our People and the pride and passion they have to always deliver our relentlessly reliable Customer Service,' said Wally Devereaux, Managing Director of Southwest Cargo and Charters. 'We are very thankful and proud to receive this recognition from the Airforwarders Association's membership.'

Additionally, the Airforwarders Association posthumously honored Southwest's late founder, Herb Kelleher, with its prestigious James Foster Memorial Award. The award is named in honor of the association's founding member, and recipients are selected for the contributions they have made to the forwarding industry.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CARGO

Southwest Airlines' relentlessly reliable Employees offer Cargo Customers award-winning expedited air cargo service to destinations across the map, including complimentary Road Feeder Service at certain locations and interline destinations. With our extensive domestic network, Southwest Cargo has the flights you need to meet your shipping requirements. Learn more about how Southwest Cargo can help you with your shipping needs by visiting swacargo.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 58,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 06 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2019 19:26:02 UTC
