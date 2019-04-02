Log in
Southwest Airlines : Cargo debuts refreshed product menu

0
04/02/2019

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Cargo Team today revealed a refreshed product menu built to meet the ever-changing needs of air cargo Customers. The revamped menu provides Customers with new options including a brand new product for your perishable shipping needs known as Fresh Fast.

Beginning today, Customers can ship on Southwest Cargo using the following products:

  • Next Flight Guaranteed (NFGSM ): The same name with the same great guarantee. With Southwest Cargo's NFG service, shipment are 100 percent guaranteed to be on the next available flight with one or no connections(1).
  • Southwest Standard: Southwest Cargo's most economical option has been rebranded. Formerly known as Freight, shipments will be on the next flight with available space. With thousands of flights a day across its network, the carrier aims for Customers not to wait long for shipments.
  • Fresh Fast: A brand new product offers new shipping options to transport perishable products. The carrier knows time is of the essence, and offers Customers a 50 percent service guarantee from the time the shipment was tendered(2)(3) if it does not deliver within 24 hours.
  • With Heart: A new name highlights the support, care, and respect the carrier places in transporting loved ones to their final resting place.

To help celebrate the refreshed menu, Southwest Cargo debuted a new slogan called 'We've Got Ship To Do.' The phrase aims to celebrate what Southwest Cargo is known for providing: world-class, Relentlessly Reliable® service to its Customers.

'This refresh is the part of our continual efforts to offer a product menu and capabilities that meet the changing needs of our valued Cargo Customers,' said Wally Devereaux, Managing Director of Cargo and Charters.

This month's product refresh comes as Southwest's Cargo Team continues its growth and evolution. In the past 18 months, Southwest Cargo launched a new point-of-sale and back office accounting system, Southwest Cargo Suite (SCS); launched international Cargo service to six locations; and a redesign of its website, swacargo.com.

To learn more about these new products and how Southwest Cargo is helping shippers logistics needs, visit www.swacargo.com.

  • 50% service guarantee on any NFG shipments booked or shipped on routes with more than one connection.
  • Guaranteed to reach final destination within 24 hours once processing is complete from time of tender.
  • Fresh Fast is not available to/from Southwest Cargo international or interline destinations.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CARGO
Southwest Airlines' relentlessly reliable Employees offer Cargo Customers award-winning expedited air cargo service to destinations across the map, including complimentary Road Feeder Service at certain locations and interline destinations. With our extensive domestic network, Southwest Cargo has the flights you need to meet your shipping requirements. Learn more about how Southwest Cargo can help you with your shipping needs by visiting swacargo.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.
In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co.(NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 58,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 134 million passengers, last year. .
Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 99 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlinesor by phone at 800-I-FLY- SWA.Media Contacts:
Visit the Southwest Newsroom at swamedia.com for multi-media assets and other Company news.
Media Relations Team: 214-792-4847, option 1

# # #

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 19:06:07 UTC
