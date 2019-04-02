Southwest Airlines : Cargo debuts refreshed product menu

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Cargo Team today revealed a refreshed product menu built to meet the ever-changing needs of air cargo Customers. The revamped menu provides Customers with new options including a brand new product for your perishable shipping needs known as Fresh Fast.

Beginning today, Customers can ship on Southwest Cargo using the following products:

Next Flight Guaranteed (NFG SM ): The same name with the same great guarantee. With Southwest Cargo's NFG service, shipment are 100 percent guaranteed to be on the next available flight with one or no connections(1).

): The same name with the same great guarantee. With Southwest Cargo's NFG service, shipment are 100 percent guaranteed to be on the next available flight with one or no connections(1). Southwest Standard : Southwest Cargo's most economical option has been rebranded. Formerly known as Freight, shipments will be on the next flight with available space. With thousands of flights a day across its network, the carrier aims for Customers not to wait long for shipments.

: Southwest Cargo's most economical option has been rebranded. Formerly known as Freight, shipments will be on the next flight with available space. With thousands of flights a day across its network, the carrier aims for Customers not to wait long for shipments. Fresh Fast: A brand new product offers new shipping options to transport perishable products. The carrier knows time is of the essence, and offers Customers a 50 percent service guarantee from the time the shipment was tendered(2)(3) if it does not deliver within 24 hours.

A brand new product offers new shipping options to transport perishable products. The carrier knows time is of the essence, and offers Customers a 50 percent service guarantee from the time the shipment was tendered(2)(3) if it does not deliver within 24 hours. With Heart: A new name highlights the support, care, and respect the carrier places in transporting loved ones to their final resting place.

To help celebrate the refreshed menu, Southwest Cargo debuted a new slogan called 'We've Got Ship To Do.' The phrase aims to celebrate what Southwest Cargo is known for providing: world-class, Relentlessly Reliable® service to its Customers.

'This refresh is the part of our continual efforts to offer a product menu and capabilities that meet the changing needs of our valued Cargo Customers,' said Wally Devereaux, Managing Director of Cargo and Charters.

This month's product refresh comes as Southwest's Cargo Team continues its growth and evolution. In the past 18 months, Southwest Cargo launched a new point-of-sale and back office accounting system, Southwest Cargo Suite (SCS); launched international Cargo service to six locations; and a redesign of its website, swacargo.com.

To learn more about these new products and how Southwest Cargo is helping shippers logistics needs, visit www.swacargo.com.

50% service guarantee on any NFG shipments booked or shipped on routes with more than one connection.

Guaranteed to reach final destination within 24 hours once processing is complete from time of tender.

Fresh Fast is not available to/from Southwest Cargo international or interline destinations.

