Southwest Airlines : Executive Honored By Business Travel Industry

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced one of its executives was recently recognized for being one of the most influential leaders in the business travel industry. Business Travel News named Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business, to its annual list of the 25 most influential people in 2019.

Harvey was named to the list in part for leading a major evolution of the Dallas-based carrier's business travel Team as it strives to make it easier for corporate Customers to choose Southwest for their travel needs. During the summer of 2019 the carrier announced it would be participating in industry-standard corporate global distribution systems (GDS's) by mid-2020, expanding its direct connect channel strategy through ATPCO's NDC Exchange; further investing in its free online booking platform, SWABIZ.com; and working to ensure its fares and flight schedules are in the channels business travelers and travel managers use to book corporate travel. To help with these travel solution enhancements solutions, Southwest Business is growing its Sales Team across the nation while also building a Corporate Travel Management Relationship Team.

"It's extremely humbling to be recognized by the leading voice in the industry, but the real honor goes to our Team Members across the United States who are working every day to make it easier for companies to do business with Southwest Airlines," said Dave Harvey, Vice President of Southwest Business. "As we grow, we remain focused on being the most trusted partner for business travel in the nation with our expansive point-to-point network, business-friendly policies, low-fares, and award-winning Loyalty Program that business travelers love. Additionally, I believe our People set us apart from the industry when it comes to providing the absolute best hospitality in the travel industry."

You can read more about Harvey's inclusion on Business Travel News' Most Influential list here.

To learn more about how Southwest Business can be your trusted travel partner, visit Southwest.com/AboutBusiness.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest.com (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 60,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.