Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southwest Airlines : Expects 'Brutal Low-Fare Environment' --Bloomberg

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/29/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

--Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees that he expects a "brutal low-fare environment" as travel resumes, Bloomberg reported Friday.

--Mr. Kelly said the airline is "well prepared" for the situation, and said "our low-cost philosophy, strategy and structure will serve us very well," Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-29/southwest-air-sees-brutal-low-fare-pressure-in-virus-aftermath

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
05:53pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Expects 'Brutal Low-Fare Environment' --Bloomberg
DJ
07:56aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : plans return to full schedule by year's end with new route ..
AQ
05/28SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Air Adding New Flights and Routes
DJ
05/28Southwest Airlines adds routes catering to business travelers
RE
05/28SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Extends Published Flight Schedule Through Jan. 4, 2021
PR
05/26SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (for..
AQ
05/26Travel, Hospitality Stocks Rise on Hopes for Reopening
DJ
05/26Airline Stocks Buoyed by Easing Travel Restrictions, State Aid
DJ
05/25Germany, Lufthansa Agree on $9.8 Billion Bailout -- Update
DJ
05/21ASK GARY : Southwest CEO Discusses Voluntary Leave and Coming Voluntary Separati..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 836 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 471 M - -
Net cash 2020 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -8,62x
Yield 2020 1,07%
Capitalization 18 919 M 18 919 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,69x
Nbr of Employees 60 922
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,94 $
Last Close Price 32,10 $
Spread / Highest target 55,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-39.70%19 184
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-61.72%4 643
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-39.13%2 479
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-39.13%1 685
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD8.78%1 105
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%882
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group