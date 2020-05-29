Southwest Airlines : Expects 'Brutal Low-Fare Environment' --Bloomberg

--Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees that he expects a "brutal low-fare environment" as travel resumes, Bloomberg reported Friday.

--Mr. Kelly said the airline is "well prepared" for the situation, and said "our low-cost philosophy, strategy and structure will serve us very well," Bloomberg reported.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2020-05-29/southwest-air-sees-brutal-low-fare-pressure-in-virus-aftermath

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com