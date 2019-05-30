Southwest Airlines : Extends Flight Schedule Through The End Of 2019

DALLAS, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced it extended its bookable flight schedule through Jan. 5, 2020. Customers can book flights today for their favorite winter getaways.

New and Returning Service

Beginning Nov. 3, 2019, Southwest will add daily nonstop service between Baltimore/Washington and Greenville-Spartanburg. This route was previously offered in 2016.

Just a few days later, on Nov. 9, 2019, the carrier will add new weekly service on Saturdays between Boston and Ft. Lauderdale.

Long Beach Service

Having recently received additional slot allocations from the City of Long Beach, Southwest is rounding-out service for Long Beach Customers with additional flights. Effective Oct. 1, 2019, the carrier will offer the following service:

Between Long Beach and Oakland (Four daily flights)*

Between Long Beach and San Jose, Calif. (Four flights a day on weekdays and three flights on Saturdays and Sundays)

Between Long Beach and Sacramento (Four flights a day on weekdays and three flights on Saturdays and Sundays)

Between Long Beach and Las Vegas (Two flights a day on weekends)

*Between Oct. 1 and Oct. 31, there will be an additional flight on Saturdays and Sundays between Long Beach and Oakland.

In October, the carrier will also offer one roundtrip a day on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between Long Beach and Las Vegas and one roundtrip a day on Saturdays and Sundays between Long Beach and Denver.

Holidays on the Beach

The carrier also announced today the return of several seasonal routes linking key cities across the United States with the Caribbean and Latin America.

Effective Nov. 3, 2019, daily service will resume between:

Austin and Cancun

Effective Nov. 9, 2019, weekly service on Saturdays will resume seasonally between:

Houston (Hobby) and Aruba

Nashville and Cancun

Milwaukee and Cancun

San Antonio and Cancun

Baltimore/Washington and Liberia, Costa Rica

Baltimore/Washington and San Jose, Costa Rica

Denver and Belize

Chicago (Midway) and San Jose del Cabo/Cabo San Lucas

These flights, as well as the carrier's more than 4,000 daily flights, are now available at Southwest.com.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 48th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 120 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.