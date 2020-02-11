Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Southwest Airlines : FAA Says Its Inspectors and Managers Failed to Properly Oversee Safety at Southwest Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 07:44pm EST

By Andy Pasztor

Federal aviation regulators acknowledged multiple failures overseeing safety at Southwest Airlines Co. and agreed to implement nearly a dozen recommendations spelled out in a report by the Department of Transportation's inspector general.

As part of the Federal Aviation Administration's response, submitted to DOT investigators at the end of January and released on Tuesday, the agency indicated local managers responsible for monitoring Southwest failed to ensure the carrier complied with mandatory maintenance standards while incorporating 88 used jets into its fleet.

The audit, which was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, determined that as a result, Southwest was permitted to operate more than 150,000 flights carrying some 17.2 million passengers on jets with suspect maintenance records.

The FAA also acknowledged the same oversight office violated its own rules when it allowed Southwest jets to routinely fly without verified takeoff weights.

On Tuesday, the carrier said it has made significant progress on both of the main issues highlighted in the report, reiterating earlier comments. But it also repeated that "we adamantly disagree with unsubstantiated references" to shortcomings in Southwest's safety culture.

The report was intended to be the first in a series of assessments by the inspector general of how well the FAA and carriers are cooperating on data sharing and working together to enhance compliance. Investigators found, among other things, "a number of concerns and gaps regarding the FAA's oversight" of Southwest and concluded the agency wasn't effectively relying on the carrier's safety management system to identify and eliminate hazards.

The FAA response letter from Clayton Foushee, the agency's internal safety auditor and ethics watchdog, revealed new details about past lapses in Southwest's maintenance work and record-keeping. As of early last month, the FAA said it had identified a total of 125 safety-critical repairs on 67 aircraft that either weren't appropriately documented or didn't meet minimum standards.

The FAA's comments reiterated a new management team was installed last summer to oversee Southwest, and the new officials have undertaken various initiatives to improve communication and trust inside the office.

Responding to the report, Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who heads the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, criticized the FAA for what he called "concerning lapses" in oversight, adding the panel will continue to investigate.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
07:44pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : FAA Says Its Inspectors and Managers Failed to Properly Ove..
DJ
06:09pSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Federal report faults Southwest Airlines and FAA on safety
AQ
02/10LIFE-CHANGING TRAVEL : Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program F..
AQ
02/10SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of ..
AQ
02/07LIFE-CHANGING TRAVEL : Southwest Airlines Medical Transportation Grant Program F..
PR
02/06SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Employees Earn $667 Million In 2019 profitsharing
PR
02/04SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
02/03Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Southwest Ai..
PR
02/03Ryanair makes Boeing offer for new MAX order
RE
01/31THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Southwes..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 23 286 M
EBIT 2020 3 064 M
Net income 2020 2 357 M
Finance 2020 1 437 M
Yield 2020 1,28%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales2020 1,23x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 29 967 M
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 58,89  $
Last Close Price 57,93  $
Spread / Highest target 15,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Kathleen A. Wayton Senior VP, Chief Information & Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES6.37%29 382
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.0.38%12 143
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-19.47%3 741
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-8.12%2 731
CONTROLADORA VUELA COMPAÑÍA DE AVIACIÓN, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.39%1 313
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%1 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group