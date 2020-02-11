Southwest Airlines : FAA Says Its Inspectors and Managers Failed to Properly Oversee Safety at Southwest Airlines

By Andy Pasztor

Federal aviation regulators acknowledged multiple failures overseeing safety at Southwest Airlines Co. and agreed to implement nearly a dozen recommendations spelled out in a report by the Department of Transportation's inspector general.

As part of the Federal Aviation Administration's response, submitted to DOT investigators at the end of January and released on Tuesday, the agency indicated local managers responsible for monitoring Southwest failed to ensure the carrier complied with mandatory maintenance standards while incorporating 88 used jets into its fleet.

The audit, which was previously reported by The Wall Street Journal, determined that as a result, Southwest was permitted to operate more than 150,000 flights carrying some 17.2 million passengers on jets with suspect maintenance records.

The FAA also acknowledged the same oversight office violated its own rules when it allowed Southwest jets to routinely fly without verified takeoff weights.

On Tuesday, the carrier said it has made significant progress on both of the main issues highlighted in the report, reiterating earlier comments. But it also repeated that "we adamantly disagree with unsubstantiated references" to shortcomings in Southwest's safety culture.

The report was intended to be the first in a series of assessments by the inspector general of how well the FAA and carriers are cooperating on data sharing and working together to enhance compliance. Investigators found, among other things, "a number of concerns and gaps regarding the FAA's oversight" of Southwest and concluded the agency wasn't effectively relying on the carrier's safety management system to identify and eliminate hazards.

The FAA response letter from Clayton Foushee, the agency's internal safety auditor and ethics watchdog, revealed new details about past lapses in Southwest's maintenance work and record-keeping. As of early last month, the FAA said it had identified a total of 125 safety-critical repairs on 67 aircraft that either weren't appropriately documented or didn't meet minimum standards.

The FAA's comments reiterated a new management team was installed last summer to oversee Southwest, and the new officials have undertaken various initiatives to improve communication and trust inside the office.

Responding to the report, Sen. Roger Wicker, the Mississippi Republican who heads the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, criticized the FAA for what he called "concerning lapses" in oversight, adding the panel will continue to investigate.

