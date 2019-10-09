Southwest Airlines : Finds Signs of Cracking on 'Pickle Fork' Parts on Two Boeing 737 NG Planes -Dallas Morning News

--Southwest Airlines found signs of cracking on "pickle fork" parts on two Boeing 737 NG planes, and removed the planes from operating, the Dallas Morning News reported Wednesday.

--A Southwest spokesman told the Dallas Mornings News said the airline "did not find abnormalities on the vast majority of our inspected fleet."

Full story: https://www.dallasnews.com/business/airlines/2019/10/09/southwest-airlines-finds-cracked-parts-two-boeing-737-ng-jets/

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com