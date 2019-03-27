Southwest Airlines : Flags Bullish Outlook Despite 737 MAX Groundings

By Doug Cameron and Kimberly Chin

Southwest Airlines Co. cut Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jets from its schedule for another month but offered a bullish outlook for air-travel demand in the second quarter, triggering a rally for shares in the sector.

The Dallas-based carrier has the biggest fleet of MAX jets and, as expected, cut its revenue and capacity guidance for the first quarter on Wednesday after grounding those 34 planes on March 13 in the wake of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max crash three days earlier.

Southwest said it is too early to gauge the financial impact of the global MAX grounding. But the airline said in a regular investor update that last-minute bookings -- usually high-paying business passengers -- remain strong, with revenue and bookings carrying over into the June quarter. That outweighed continued softness in leisure bookings, which analysts said was a hangover from the government shutdown early this year. Southwest has a big presence in cities with large federal government operations.

Southwest's shares rose 2.2% on Wednesday. The NYSE Arca Airline Index rose 1.6%.

Southwest is due to receive another 41 MAX jets this year, and the impact of removing those and its existing 737 MAX fleet from its flight schedules -- at least through April 20 -- has raised questions about its financial performance this year. Some analysts say the more limited capacity could help airlines continue to raise fares, while others have flagged higher costs from using older, less-efficient planes.

Southwest is parking its MAX jets at a facility in California, and said Wednesday that it was implementing an "enhanced" storage program. Aircraft being stored for more than 60 days are typically subject to a broader set of preparations and maintenance, which could point to an expected return to flight in June, said analysts.

One of the planes being flown to California made an emergency landing Tuesday at Florida's Orlando International Airport because of engine problems.

Southwest has removed the MAX from its schedule for a shorter time than other operators. United Continental Holdings Inc. isn't expecting any MAX jets to return to its schedules before June, while Air Canada has dropped the planes through July.

Southwest said it incurred an additional $150 million in lost revenue during the first quarter, though the bulk of this reflected the impact of storms and unexpected maintenance disruptions as it hammered out a new contract with its mechanics.

Boeing on Wednesday unveiled details of its planned fix to flight control software implicated in the crash of a Lion Air 737 MAX last October, which is also being examined by investigators probing the Ethiopian Airlines accident. However, it isn't yet clear when regulators will clear the planes to fly again.

Southwest said it has had to cancel 9,400 flights this quarter, though two thirds of the cuts were due to weather problems and unplanned maintenance rather than the MAX grounding. It cut guidance for growth in revenue per available seat mile, a closely watched metric, by a percentage point to a range of 2% to 3%.

The largest carrier of domestic passengers now expects capacity to grow by 1% in the quarter, down from previous guidance of 3.5% to 4%.

Unit costs, excluding fuel and oil expenses, are expected to jump 10% year over year, up from Southwest's previous forecast of a 6% rise.

Other carriers, including Delta Air Lines Inc., are expected to update guidance over the next several days.

