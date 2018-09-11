Southwest Airlines : Florence | Latest Operational Update (11 AM CDT Tuesday Sept. 11)

In Southwest's Network Operations Control Center in Dallas (b-roll), Operational Planners are coordinating with our Meteorologists to track the progress and projected path of Florence. They're evolving Customer accommodation policies andupdating them on Southwest.com (link).

Schedule adjustments are anticipated for Southwest operations in the mid-Atlantic this week.

As a baseline, Southwest has 3,836 flights scheduled to operate today, Tue. Sept. 11, across a network of 99 cities in eleven countries. City-specific cancelation numbers can be calculated by visiting the websites of the individual airports. Southwest city fact sheets provide general information about our destinations served, number of daily flights, facilities, and employment numbers.

# # #