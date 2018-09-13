Log in
Southwest Airlines : Florence | Latest Operational Update (8 PM CDT Wednesday Sept. 12)

09/13/2018 | 04:03am CEST

In Southwest's Network Operations Control Center in Dallas (b-roll), Operational Planners are coordinating with our Meteorologists to track the progress and projected path of Florence. The airline is evolving its Customer accommodation policies, providing updates for Customers on Southwest.com (link).

  • Southwest suspended operations midday Tuesday at Charleston International Airport (CHS) and has canceled all flights in and out of the airport through early Saturday morning.
  • At Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT), Southwest suspended operations as of midday Thursday and canceled all flights in and out of the airport through early Saturday morning.
  • At Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Southwest suspended operations Thursday, Friday, and early Saturday morning.
  • At Norfolk International Airport (ORF), Southwest suspended operations Thursday, Friday, and early Saturday morning.
  • At Richmond International Airport (RIC), Southwest suspended operations beginning midday Thursday through early Saturday morning.

Southwest is advising Customers to anticipate situational delays and additional cancelations based on weather conditions on the ground and across the mid-Atlantic airspace.

Proactive cancelations are not currently expected for three airports Southwest serves in greater Washington, DC-Baltimore/Washington (BWI), Reagan National (DCA), and Washington Dulles (IAD).

As a baseline, Southwest has approximately 3,800 flights scheduled to operate each weekday this week across a network of 99 cities in eleven countries. As of tonight, a total 264 flights have been proactively canceled this week (through Saturday morning) attributable to Florence.

Southwest city fact sheets provide general information about our destinations served, number of daily flights, facilities, and employment numbers.

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 02:02:05 UTC
EPS Revisions
