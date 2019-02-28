Log in
Southwest Airlines : Lauren Woods

0
02/28/2019 | 05:57pm EST

Title: Managing Director, Technology-Technology Platforms & Common Services

JOB DESCRIPTION: In support of Technology's Multi-Year Plan initiative, Lauren's primary focus is on building out the transformative enterprise data and platforms component, as well as supporting the rollout of our IT operating model as part of Southwest's Scaled Enterprise Agile Transformation (S.E.A.T.) initiative.

EXPERIENCE: Since joining Southwest in 2010, Lauren has served in progressive Leadership capacities across different Teams within Southwest's Technology Department. In 2010, she served as the Delivery Manager for the Cars and Hotels products of Southwest.com, leading her Team through a rewrite of the website. She was later promoted to Senior Manager and created the Amadeus Integration Services Team, which laid the foundation for Southwest's services to the new reservation system. In 2015, Lauren was promoted to Director of Business Transformation Solutions for Customer where she was the technology interface for internal Customers of Marketing, Customer Service & Support, Customer Relations, and Ground Ops. During that time, Lauren partnered with Southwest's Marketing Department to develop and deliver the Company's new mobile applications. Additionally, her teams deployed the self-tagging kiosk solution across Southwest's key airports nationwide. In 2016, Lauren was promoted to Senior Director, where she led the delivery Teams for Customer Solutions & Loyalty in support of Southwest.com, the mobile applications for Southwest.com, kiosk application, and the Rapid Rewards loyalty system.

Before her promotion to Managing Director in February 2019, Lauren Woods served as Senior Director of Aircraft Operations-Titan within Southwest Airlines' Technology Department. In this role, Lauren served as the key program and delivery lead for the Company's Aircraft Operations applications. In partnership with the Network Operation Center (NOC), Lauren led the Titan program team through the replacement of SWIFT, our core required to fly application, in addition to revitalizing and improving the scalability of the NOC's suite of applications.

Prior to joining Southwest Airlines, Lauren worked at Diamond Management and Technology Consultants for eight years, where she led management consulting projects for clients such as Coca-Cola, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

EDUCATION: Bachelor of Science in Business Management & Marketing from Cornell University

LENGTH OF SERVICE AT SOUTHWEST: Joined Southwest in March 2010

FAMILY: Husband, Dave (college sweetheart), sons Lucas and Chris, and dog Daisy Mae

FIRST PAYING JOB: Hostess at a restaurant called Pecan Grill

PROUDEST MOMENT: The birth of her two boys

BEST ADVICE EVER RECEIVED: If you do what you love for a living, you'll never have to work a day in your life.

BEST ADVICE EVER GIVEN: Every choice has consequences, both good and bad.

