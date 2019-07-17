Southwest Airlines : Partners With Nintendo For Summer Of Surprises With Nintendo Switch System And Super Mario Maker 2

DALLAS, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) is celebrating a summer of surprises with the ultimate travel companion: Nintendo Switch. The partnership will come to life for Southwest Customers and Nintendo fans through a variety of ways, including the Let's Play Getaway 30 days of giveaways sweepstakes* for a chance for one lucky winner to win a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the Super Mario Maker 2 game each day between July 15 and August 13. The sweepstakes will culminate with one grand prize of roundtrip air travel for a winner and three guests, in addition to four Nintendo Switch systems and download codes for the digital version of the Super Mario Maker 2 game.

The partnership kicked off today for Customers on Southwest Flight 2246 from Dallas to San Diego, a city that is hosting one of the biggest comic convention weekends. Customers were surprised with a Nintendo-themed gaming flight as Southwest and Nintendo representatives onboard provided them with the opportunity to play a custom air travel-themed Super Mario Maker 2 course, called the Southwest Super Sky Challenge. Everyone onboard who played the game was entered for a chance to win a $500 Southwest® gift card and a Nintendo Switch prize pack containing a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for a digital version of the Super Mario Maker 2 game, with one lucky winner being selected prior to the flight landing.

Each of the Customers onboard the 737-700 aircraft was then awarded a Nintendo Switch system and a download code for the digital version of the Super Mario Maker 2 game to enjoy during their travels and on future flights. Upon arrival to San Diego, Mario himself greeted the flight and took photos with Customers in the gate area. To see photos and a video from the surprise event, visit SWAMedia.com.

"Together, Southwest and Nintendo continue to elevate the ways in which we connect to our Customers' passions, bringing families together over shared memories that will last," said Brandy King, Director of Communication & Outreach who oversees the airline's Brand Partnerships and Entertainment Public Relations initiatives. "We're excited to celebrate this summer by introducing our Customers to a great travel companion sure to keep them entertained, while on a flight, on the road, or at home: Nintendo Switch."

"With the help of Southwest, we brought smiles to an entire plane full of people," said Nick Chavez, Nintendo of America's Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We hope that spirit of fun lasts for a long time, as now everyone on the flight has a Nintendo Switch system and Super Mario Maker 2 to play at home or on their future travels."

Fans attending the big convention in San Diego July 18-21 can stop by the Nintendo Gaming Lounge at the San Diego Marriott Marquis & Marina at 333 W. Harbor Drive, directly adjacent to the San Diego Convention Center. There they can play the Southwest Super Sky Challenge Super Mario Maker 2 course and be entered into a sweepstakes** for a chance to win a $500 Southwest gift card, a Nintendo Switch system, and a digital version of Super Mario Maker 2 game. Fans who already own a Nintendo Switch system and the Super Mario Maker 2 game can play a custom air travel-inspired course especially designed for Southwest by using the Course ID 39C-LQR-WLF in the Course World mode***.

Known for its ability to play fun games at home and one the go, the Nintendo Switch system allows consumers to customize their gaming experiences and find their way to play. The system has a large library of critically acclaimed games, with more on the way for 2019 and beyond.

ABOUT SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO.

In its 49th year of service, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) continues to differentiate itself from other air carriers with exemplary Customer Service delivered by more than 59,000 Employees to a Customer base topping 130 million passengers annually. Southwest became the nation's largest domestic air carrier in 2003 and maintains that ranking based on the U.S. Department of Transportation's most recent reporting of domestic originating passengers boarded. In peak travel seasons, Southwest operates more than 4,000 weekday departures among a network of 101 destinations in the United States and 10 additional countries.

Southwest coined Transfarency® to describe its purposed philosophy of treating Customers honestly and fairly, and low fares actually staying low. Southwest is the only major U.S. airline to offer bags fly free® to everyone (first and second checked pieces of luggage, size and weight limits apply, some carriers offer free checked bags on select routes or in qualified circumstances), and there are no change fees, though fare differences might apply.

Southwest is one of the most honored airlines in the world, known for a triple bottom line approach that contributes to the carrier's performance and productivity, the importance of its People and the communities they serve, and an overall commitment to efficiency and the planet. Learn more about how the carrier gives back to communities across the world by visiting Southwest.com/citizenship.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest Airlines or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

About Nintendo:

The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 4.7 billion video games and more than 740 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

