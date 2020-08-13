Log in
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
News 


Southwest Airlines : Plans Seasonal Winter Service to Colorado Ski Town

08/13/2020 | 11:32am EDT

By Matt Grossman

Southwest Airlines Co. will add wintertime flights to the Steamboat Springs, Colo., area from Dallas and Denver, the Dallas-based airline said Thursday.

The flights, to Yampa Valley Regional Airport, will be Southwest's first seasonal winter service to a mountain resort area, according to Rob Perlman, the chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., which runs a nearby ski mountain.

The service will run thrice daily from Denver and on Saturdays and Sundays from Dallas, Southwest said. Southwest will fly the routes between Dec. 19 and April 11, coinciding with ski season.

Write to Matt Grossman at matt.grossman@wsj.com

