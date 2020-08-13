Southwest Airlines : Plans Seasonal Winter Service to Colorado Ski Town

By Matt Grossman



Southwest Airlines Co. will add wintertime flights to the Steamboat Springs, Colo., area from Dallas and Denver, the Dallas-based airline said Thursday.

The flights, to Yampa Valley Regional Airport, will be Southwest's first seasonal winter service to a mountain resort area, according to Rob Perlman, the chief operating officer of Steamboat Ski & Resort Corp., which runs a nearby ski mountain.

The service will run thrice daily from Denver and on Saturdays and Sundays from Dallas, Southwest said. Southwest will fly the routes between Dec. 19 and April 11, coinciding with ski season.

