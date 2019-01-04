Log in
Southwest Airlines : Statement from Gary Kelly, Chairman and CEO, following the passing of Herb Kelleher, Chairman Emeritus

01/04/2019 | 12:49am CET

'Herb was a lifelong mentor and friend, and one of the greatest joys of my life has been working alongside Herb for over 30 years. His stamp on the airline industry and all those he touched has been profound. His vision for making air travel affordable for all revolutionized the industry, and you can still see that transformation taking place today. But his legacy extends far beyond our industry and far beyond the world of entrepreneurship. He inspired people; he motivated people; he challenged people-and, he kept us laughing all the way. He was an exceptionally gifted man with an enormous heart and love for people-all people. We have been beyond blessed to have him as a part of our lives.'' -- Gary Kelly

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 03 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2019 23:48:02 UTC
