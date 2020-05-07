Log in
Southwest Airlines : Thinking about buying stock in Applied DNA Sciences, Viacom CBS, Southwest Airlines, Inuvo Inc, or SmileDirectClub?

05/07/2020 | 09:32am EDT

NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for APDN, VIAC, LUV, INUV, and SDC.

To see how InvestorsObserver's proprietary scoring system rates these stocks, view the InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alert by selecting the corresponding link.

(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinking-about-buying-stock-in-applied-dna-sciences-viacom-cbs-southwest-airlines-inuvo-inc-or-smiledirectclub-301054930.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver


© PRNewswire 2020
