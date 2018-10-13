Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Southwest Airlines : Tropical Storm Michael Operational Update (Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018)

10/13/2018 | 07:38pm CEST

Tropical Storm Michael Operational Update (Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018)

Airport Operational Update
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP): All Southwest flights remain suspended at ECP on Saturday. Southwest continues to monitor the local infrastructure and airport conditions and hopes to resume limited service at ECP on Sunday, if possible.

Tropical Storm Michael Operational Update (Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

Airport Operational Update
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP): All Southwest flights remain suspended at ECP on Friday and Saturday due to local conditions.

Travel Advisories for Customers
Our Current Travel Advisories for Customers in storm-affected cities can be viewed on Southwest.com.

Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the Travel Advisory cities, on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

We encourage Southwest Customers to check their flight status on Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on all of our flights.

Tropical Storm Michael Operational Update (Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018)

Southwest continues to monitor the track of Tropical Storm Michael. We have the following operational updates as of Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018:

Airport Operational Updates

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP): All Southwest flights remain suspended at ECP due to local conditions.

Pensacola International Airport (PNS): Southwest resumed service at PNS on Thursday morning.

Travel Advisories for Customers

Our Current Travel Advisories for Customers in storm-affected cities can be viewed on Southwest.com.

Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the Travel Advisory cities, on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Southwest will continue to monitor local airport conditions make any further schedule adjustments, if necessary. Of course, we always advise Customers to check their flight status on Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on all of our flights.

Hurricane Michael Operational Update (Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018)

In Southwest's Network Operations Control Center in Dallas (b-roll), Operational Planners are coordinating with our Meteorologists to track the progress and projected path of Hurricane Michael. As of Wednesday, we have the following information to share.

Airport Operational Updates:
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP): All Southwest flights are suspended for Wednesday, October 10.

Pensacola International Airport (PNS): All Southwest flights are suspended for Wednesday, October 10.

We hope to begin operations at ECP and PNS on Thursday, October 11, contingent upon local conditions after the storm passes.

Travel Advisories for Customers:
Our Current Travel Advisories for Customers in storm-affected cities can be viewed on Southwest.com.

Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the Travel Advisory cities, on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Southwest will continue to monitor the path of the storm and make any further schedule adjustments, if necessary. Of course, we always advise Customers to check their flight status on Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on all of our flights.

Hurricane Michael Operational Update (Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, 11:00 AM CDT)

In Southwest's Network Operations Control Center in Dallas (b-roll), Operational Planners are coordinating with our Meteorologists to track the progress and projected path of Hurricane Michael. As of Tuesday evening, we have the following information to share.

Airport Operational Updates:
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport (ECP): All Southwest flights are suspended for Tuesday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 10.

Pensacola International Airport (PNS): Southwest will suspend flight operations late on Tuesday, Oct. 9. We plan to resume service at PNS again during the evening on Wednesday, October 10, local conditions permitting.

Travel Advisories for Customers:
Our Current Travel Advisories for Customers in storm-affected cities can be viewed on Southwest.com.

Customers who are holding reservations to/from/through the Travel Advisory cities, on the corresponding dates, may rebook in the original class of service or travel standby (within 14 days of their original date of travel between the original city-pairs and in accordance with our accommodation procedures) without paying any additional charge.

Southwest will continue to monitor the path of the storm and make any further schedule adjustments, if necessary. Of course, we always advise Customers to check their flight status on Southwest.com for the most up-to-date information on all of our flights.

For more information on each airport, Southwest city fact sheetsprovide general information about our destinations served, number of daily flights, facilities, and employment numbers.

Disclaimer

Southwest Airlines Co. published this content on 13 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2018 17:37:01 UTC
