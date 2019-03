Southwest and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association, which represents some 2,400 mechanics at the low-cost carrier, have been in contract negotiations since 2012.

In a lawsuit filed in Texas, Southwest asked a federal judge to order a halt to what it called an unlawful job action by the union.

AMFA did not immediately return a request for comment.

