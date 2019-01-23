Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES (LUV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southwest Airlines : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results on January 24, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 06:31am EST

DALLAS, Jan. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its fourth quarter and annual 2018 financial results. Details are as follows:

When:

Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Tom Nealon, President


Michael Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-fourth-quarter-and-annual-2018-financial-results-on-january-24-2019-300780535.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
06:31aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results..
PR
01:09aU.S. airlines tap army helicopter pilots to ease shortage
RE
01/22SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : co-founder Kelleher praised for low-cost flights
AQ
01/21SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Airliner skids off tarmac after landing on ‘collapsib..
AQ
01/21SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Customers Score Big With More Flights For The Big Game In A..
PR
01/21SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : annual earnings release
01/18THE LATEST : Omaha airport reopens after freezing rain closes
AQ
01/18SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Partners with Project Runway All Stars to Underscore Commit..
AQ
01/17SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Annual 2018 Financial Results..
PR
01/17SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Aircraft Seat Leather Takes On New Life In Episode Of 'Proj..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.