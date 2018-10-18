Log in
Southwest Airlines : to Discuss Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on October 25, 2018

10/18/2018 | 10:57pm CEST

DALLAS, Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) invites you to listen to a live webcast of its third quarter 2018 financial results. Details are as follows:


When:            

Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time



Who:              

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer


Tom Nealon, President


Mike Van de Ven, Chief Operating Officer


Tammy Romo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer



Web Address:

http://www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/



Contact:          

Investor Relations, (214) 792-4415

To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page. Registration for this event begins 20 minutes prior to the start of the call.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-discuss-third-quarter-2018-financial-results-on-october-25-2018-300734005.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.


© PRNewswire 2018
