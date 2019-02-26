Log in
Southwest Airlines : to Present at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference

0
02/26/2019

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) has been invited to speak at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference. J.P. Morgan will be webcasting the audio presentation live, and a link to the webcast will be made available via the Investor Relations homepage on the Southwest Airlines website. Details of the audio webcast are as follows:

Date:

March 5, 2019



Time: 

8:45am ET



Speaker: 

Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer



Web Address: 

www.southwestairlinesinvestorrelations.com/


To access the live audio webcast and subsequent replay, click on the link above, or go to www.southwest.com and click on "Investor Relations" under the "About Southwest" menu at the bottom of the page.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-airlines-to-present-at-the-jp-morgan-aviation-transportation--industrials-conference-300802731.html

SOURCE Southwest Airlines Co.


© PRNewswire 2019
