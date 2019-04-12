Log in
Southwest Inspects 737 MAX Jet Engines After March Malfunction

0
04/12/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

By Andy Pasztor and Robert Wall

Southwest Airlines Co. has conducted inspections on about a dozen engines on its grounded Boeing Co. 737 MAX jets in an attempt to determine whether there is a component problem or manufacturing flaw.

Any indication of a systemic engine issue could turn into another headache for Southwest or other operators of the beleaguered jetliner.

The inspections were recommended by the engine's manufacturer, according to Southwest spokeswoman Brandy King. They came after a Southwest MAX developed engine trouble and was forced to make an emergency landing in Orlando, Fla., on March 26. The plane, which wasn't carrying passengers, had just taken off and was en route to an aircraft-storage area in Southern California.

The carrier's maintenance team has completed recommended inspections of MAX's LEAP-1B engines and submitted the results to their manufacturer, CFM International, Ms. King said. CFM is a joint venture of General Electric Co. and France's Safran SA. Ms. King referred technical questions to CFM.

CFM said the cause of the Orlando engine malfunction remains under investigation and declined to say what the inspection results submitted by Southwest showed. Southwest also declined to comment on the inspections.

People briefed on the matter said the inspections followed a detailed examination of the engine that malfunctioned last month. The engine suffered internal damage after a component broke off in the high-pressure portion of the engine, one person said, but others described the engine failure in different ways.

Industry and government officials cautioned it is too early to draw definitive conclusions from the engine examinations, and the inspections could turn out to be entirely precautionary with no impact on current operators. Like all other modern, twin-engine commercial aircraft, the 737 MAX is designed and certified to fly on a single engine.

Nobody was hurt in the March incident, and neither the emergency landing nor the unscheduled engine examinations are linked to investigations and pending software fixes stemming from two fatal crashes of 737 MAX jetliners overseas in less than five months.

Southwest examined engines on 737 MAX planes at a storage site in Victorville, Calif., to determine if they showed similar signs of component wear and tear. The carrier has parked 34 of its grounded MAX jets there.

Southwest, the biggest customer for the MAX, has said it wasn't planning to resume flights with the plane until Aug. 5, indicating that the precise timing for the jet's return to service remains unclear.

Before the planes resume transporting passengers, Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration must first agree on the specifics of a software fix intended to prevent misfiring of a flight-control feature that pushed down the noses of the doomed 737 MAX jets flown by Ethiopian Airlines and Lion Air.

CFM has had other problems with the MAX engine. A component-production flaw forced Boeing two years ago to temporarily suspend flights of the MAX days before the first plane was due to be delivered. Several engines had to be shipped back to France for repair.

The engine maker previously said that the LEAP-1B could encounter excessive internal carbon deposits under some conditions. CFM has said that the deposits weren't a safety concern and that the company was continuing to manage the issue.

More recently, CFM has struggled to keep pace with demand for MAX engines. To help catch up, CFM this month said it would continue building LEAP-1B engines as planned even as Boeing said it would temporarily cut production to 42 single-aisle jets a month from 52 with the MAX fleet grounded.

Dealing with engine components that wear out faster than planned can be disruptive to airlines that need to check or fix them. It is also costly for the manufacturer. British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC is facing more than $1 billion in higher costs because parts on its engines powering Boeing 787 Dreamliners aren't lasting as long as expected. The company has said it is working on fixes to the problems.

In Washington, meanwhile, acting FAA chief Dan Elwell on Friday met with U.S. MAX operators and their pilot unions. Calling it a listening session to gather industry and pilot input, an agency spokesman quoted Mr. Elwell as saying the group's operational perspective is critically important in helping the FAA's decision making. Boeing representatives weren't invited to the meeting.

"The same level of transparency, dialogue, and all available tools that have created aviation's incomparable safety record also will apply to the FAA's ongoing review of the aircraft's return to service," Mr. Elwell told attendees, according to the agency.

Hours after the session, Southwest's pilot union sent a message to its membership saying that "scheduling and staffing frustrations will continue throughout the year until we have a full complement of new aircraft."

Alison Sider contributed to this article.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com and Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Corrections & Amplifications

This article was corrected at 10:11 p.m. ET to show that Southwest Airlines has parked 34 of its grounded MAX jets at a storage site in Victorville, Calif. The original version incorrectly stated the number of jets parked.
This article is part of a news chaine.

Mobile App
Premium service
