Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southwest posts $915 million loss in second quarter, warns of more COVID-19 pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/23/2020 | 06:32am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavs disease (COVID-19) in Oakland, California

Southwest Airlines Co on Thursday warned that travel demand would remain depressed until a vaccine or treatment for COVID-19 becomes available, as it posted a $915 million loss for the second quarter.

Optimism about a post-pandemic rebound in travel has waned as U.S. states scale back reopening plans to tackle another surge of infections in the country.

"Improving trends in revenue and bookings have recently stalled in July with the rise in COVID-19 cases," Southwest Chief Executive Officer Gary Kelly said in a statement.

The airline said second-quarter average core cash burn was $23 million per day, and forecast current quarter cash burn to be in line with the second quarter.

Dallas-based Southwest posted a net loss of $915 million, or $1.63 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, compared with a profit of $741 million, or $1.37 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the loss was $1.5 billion, or $2.67 per share.

The airline ended the second quarter with liquidity of $15.5 billion, and said total operating revenue fell 82.9% to $1.01 billion.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
07:04aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Swings to 2Q Loss as States See Resurgence in Covid-19 Case..
DJ
06:38aSOUTHWEST : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:31aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial..
AQ
06:31aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PR
07/22SOUTHWEST SAYS : No mask, no flying. Only children under 2 exempt
RE
07/22SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : will test thermal cameras at Dallas Love Field
AQ
07/22Southwest Airlines toughens mask policy, rolls out thermal screening trial in..
RE
07/22Flight Wi-Fi Provider Global Eagle Files for Bankruptcy Due to Coronavirus
DJ
07/22United sees revenue stalling at 50% without a virus vaccine
AQ
07/22SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : to Discuss Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on July 23..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 478 M - -
Net income 2020 -2 443 M - -
Net cash 2020 376 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,27x
Yield 2020 0,68%
Capitalization 19 627 M 19 627 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 60 922
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 41,72 $
Last Close Price 33,30 $
Spread / Highest target 50,2%
Spread / Average Target 25,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-38.31%19 627
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-60.39%5 772
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-33.13%2 817
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-34.97%1 805
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD51.85%1 773
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%753
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group