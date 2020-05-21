Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Airlines    LUV

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

(LUV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Southwest to limit seats sold on each flight through July -CEO

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 01:06pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft is pictured in front of United Airlines planes, including Boeing 737 MAX 9 models, at William P. Hobby Airport in Houston

By Tracy Rucinski

Southwest Airlines Co will continue to limit bookings on its flights through at least July to give passengers space between seats, CEO Gary Kelly told shareholders on Thursday, mirroring a plan by competitor Delta Air Lines Inc.

Social distancing on planes has become a topic of debate as airlines weigh safety measures to restore confidence in air travel that has collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You won't see full flights on Southwest at least through the end of July, and if we do have more demand for that flight, we'll add additional flights to meet demand," Kelly said at its annual shareholders' meeting, which was held virtually.

Delta also plans to continue limiting the number of passengers on each flight through at least July, people told Reuters this week.

Airlines have been operating about 90% fewer flights than normal but are gradually adding flights back to their schedules as demand begins picking up.

Southwest said on Tuesday it recorded positive bookings on a net basis so far this month as passenger reservations outpaced trip cancellations, helping the company slow its cash burn rate.

The company currently has $13 billion cash in the bank that will carry it through at least 20 months at current blast rates, Kelly said, and likely many more months than that "because I do think things continue to improve."

Southwest's June capacity will be roughly half its schedule a year ago - an improvement from a 60% to 70% reduction in May.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, Nick Zieminski and Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
05:44aASK GARY : Southwest CEO Discusses Voluntary Leave and Coming Voluntary Separati..
PU
05:44aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Announces Offering of Notes
PU
05:44aSOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Announces Pricing Of Notes
PU
05/20U.S. airlines step up safety measures in preparation for recovery
RE
05/20SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : U.S. airlines see glimmers of demand, a turning point in th..
AQ
05/20March 2020 Passenger, Cargo Traffic at Austin-Bergstrom; Due to the ongoing C..
AQ
05/19Airlines Detect Signs of Nascent Recovery
DJ
05/19Home Depot, Kohl's fall; Southwest, Advance Auto Parts rise
AQ
05/19Airlines say ticket cancellations slowing; business models may change
RE
05/19SOUTHWEST AIRLINES : Kroger says isn't pulling back bonuses; airlines see uptick
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 836 M
EBIT 2020 -2 986 M
Net income 2020 -2 471 M
Finance 2020 627 M
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 -7,81x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 1,53x
EV / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 17 181 M
Chart SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Duration : Period :
Southwest Airlines Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SOUTHWEST AIRLINES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 38,50 $
Last Close Price 29,15 $
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Gary C. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas M. Nealon President
Michael G. Van de Ven Chief Operating Officer
Tammy Romo CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Landon Nitschke Senior Vice President-Technical Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES-46.00%17 181
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC.-65.59%4 174
JUNEYAO AIRLINES CO., LTD-38.87%2 542
ALLEGIANT TRAVEL COMPANY-50.25%1 392
CHINA EXPRESS AIRLINES CO.,LTD9.61%1 131
PEGASUS HAVA TASIMACILIGI AS--.--%799
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group