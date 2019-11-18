Log in
Southwest Gas : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividend

11/18/2019

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following first quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock

Payable

March 2, 2020

Of Record

February 18, 2020

Dividend

$0.545 per share

The dividend equates to $2.18 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-first-quarter-2020-dividend-300960492.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
