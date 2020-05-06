Log in
Southwest Gas : Declares Third Quarter 2020 Dividend

05/06/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) has declared the following third quarter cash dividend:

Common Stock


Payable             

September 1, 2020

Of Record              

August 17, 2020

Dividend              

$0.57 per share

The dividend equates to $2.28 per share on an annualized basis.  The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-declares-third-quarter-2020-dividend-301054424.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
