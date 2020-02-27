Log in
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. : Announces Conference Call

02/27/2020 | 05:01am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2019 fourth quarter and twelve-months results on Thursday, February 27, 2020.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

THURSDAY, February 27, 2020

Time: 

1:00 P.M. (ET)

Telephone number:

(877) 419-3678

International telephone number:

(614) 610-1910

Conference ID:

7074455

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.comAlternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on February 27, 2020 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 7074455. The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-announces-conference-call-301008674.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
