Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Southwest Gas Holdings Inc    SWX

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC

(SWX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 noon - 3:00 p.m. Eastern

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2019 | 08:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) will host an Analyst Day from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 2, at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.  John Hester, president and chief executive officer, and other members of the senior management team will make the presentation and will answer questions from on-site participants.

The presentation materials will be accessible on the Company's website at https://investors.swgasholdings.com on October 2, 2019, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Southwest Gas Holdings has two business segments:

Southwest Gas Corporation provides safe and reliable natural gas service to over two million customers in Arizona, Nevada, and California.

Centuri Group, Inc. is a comprehensive utility infrastructure services enterprise dedicated to delivering a diverse array of solutions to North America's gas and electric providers.  Centuri derives revenue from installation, replacement, repair, and maintenance of energy distribution systems, and developing industrial construction solutions.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-analyst-day-wednesday-october-2-2019-1200-noon--300-pm-eastern-300926610.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC
08:01pSOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. ANALYST : Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 12:00 noon - ..
PR
09/25SOUTHWEST GAS : Declares Fourth Quarter 2019 Dividend
PR
09/24SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
08/14SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/08SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Conference Call
PR
08/07SOUTHWEST GAS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
08/06SOUTHWEST GAS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
08/06SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
08/01SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces Conference Call
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group