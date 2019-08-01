Log in
SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC

(SWX)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. : Announces Conference Call

08/01/2019

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior management of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) is holding a conference call to discuss the Company's 2019 second quarter and twelve-months results on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The conference call will follow the release of the Company's earnings results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.

The call will also be webcast live on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.com.

Date:

THURSDAY, August 8, 2019

Time:

1:00 P.M. (ET)

Telephone number:

(877) 419-3678

International telephone number:

(614) 610-1910

Conference ID:

6555347

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will also be archived on the Company's website at www.swgasholdings.comAlternatively, a digital replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 4:30 p.m. (ET) on August 8, 2019 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls; conference ID: 6555347.  The digital replay of the call will be available until 4:30 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

 

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-announces-conference-call-300895259.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
