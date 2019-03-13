Log in
Southwest Gas Holdings Inc    SWX

SOUTHWEST GAS HOLDINGS INC

(SWX)
Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. : to Present at Williams Capital Group - West Coast Utilities Conference

03/13/2019 | 09:01pm EDT

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) management will present to and meet with energy equity analysts and investors at the Williams Capital Group - West Coast Utilities Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

John Hester, president and chief executive officer; Greg Peterson, senior vice president/chief financial officer; Ken Kenny, vice president/finance/treasurer, of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc., and Justin Brown, senior vice president/general counsel of Southwest Gas Corporation, will present on Wednesday, March 20, at 8:00 a.m. (PDT).

The presentation materials utilized at the seminar will be accessible on the Southwest website at www.swgasholdings.com, that morning, beginning at 7:00 a.m. (PDT)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southwest-gas-holdings-inc-to-present-at-williams-capital-group---west-coast-utilities-conference-300812128.html

SOURCE Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
