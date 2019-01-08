Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation : Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call and Webcast

Southwest
Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSE American:SGB), a full-service
community bank holding company, announced that it will release its
fourth quarter and full year 2018 results before the opening of
financial markets on Tuesday, January 22, 2019.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the
financial and operating results for the period and discuss its corporate
strategy and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow.
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call
Tuesday, January 22, 2019
1:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Phone: (201)
689-8263
Internet Webcast: www.sgb.bank
A telephonic replay will be available from 4:00 p.m. ET on the day of
the teleconference until Tuesday, January 29, 2019. To listen to the
archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number
13686181, or access the webcast replay at www.sgb.bank/investor-relations,
where a transcript will be posted once available.
About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
Southwest
Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank holding company
with approximately $515 million in assets headquartered in Moultrie,
Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank, offers
comprehensive financial services to consumer, business, and government
customers. The current banking facilities include the main office
located in Colquitt County, and branch offices located in Baker County,
Worth County, Lowndes County and Tift County. In addition to
conventional banking services, the Company provides investment planning
and management, trust management, and commercial and individual
insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by
Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, which is located in Colquitt
County. The Company routinely posts news and other important information
on its website. More information on Southwest Georgia Financial
Corporation and Southwest Georgia Bank can be found at: www.sgb.bank.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005913/en/