Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation : Announces John J. Cole Jr.'s Retirement

Southwest
Georgia Financial Corporation (NYSE American: SGB) (“the
Corporation”), the parent company of Southwest Georgia Bank (“the
Bank”), announced the retirement of John J. Cole Jr., Executive Vice
President and Chief Operating Officer of Southwest Georgia Financial
Corporation and its subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank, effective
December 31, 2018. Mr. Cole will continue to serve on the Boards of
Directors of the Corporation and the Bank.
DeWitt Drew, President and CEO, commented, “When John joined Southwest
Georgia Bank in 1976, he dedicated his career to advancing our company.
His experience across all areas of operations and technology paired with
his dedication to the company and its employees contributed to our
success over the years. I am grateful for his many years of service, and
while we will continue to benefit from his experience as a member of our
Boards, we wish him well in his retirement.”
The Corporation also announced that Leslie Green was promoted to Senior
Vice President and Head of Operations in December 2018. Additionally,
Donna Lott, Executive Vice President, was named Cashier of Southwest
Georgia Bank in May 2016, and was appointed Chief Administrative Officer
in May 2018.
About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank
holding company with approximately $515 million in assets headquartered
in Moultrie, Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank,
offers comprehensive financial services to consumer, business, and
government customers. The current banking facilities include the main
office located in Colquitt County, and branch offices located in Baker
County, Worth County, Lowndes County, and Tift County. In addition to
conventional banking services, the Company provides investment planning
and management, trust management, and commercial and individual
insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by
Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, which is located in Colquitt
County. The Company routinely posts news and other important information
on its website. More information on Southwest Georgia Financial
Corporation and Southwest Georgia Bank can be found at: www.sgb.bank.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190103005463/en/