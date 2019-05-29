Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Southwest
Georgia Financial Corporation (the “Company”) (NYSE American:SGB) ,
a full-service community bank holding company, announced that its Board
of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per common
share. The dividend is payable June 20, 2019 to shareholders of record
on June 10, 2019. The Company has approximately 2.5 million shares of
common stock outstanding. Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation or its
predecessor, Southwest Georgia Bank, has paid cash dividends for 91
consecutive years.
The Company also announced the results of shareholder voting that took
place during the 2019 annual meeting.
The shareholders reelected, for one-year terms to the Board of
Directors, Cecil H. Barber, John J. Cole, Jr., DeWitt Drew, Richard L.
Moss, Roy H. Reeves, Johnny R. Slocumb, M. Lane Wear and Marcus R.
Wells. Shareholders also voted to approve the advisory “say on pay”
resolution, supporting the compensation plan for the executive officers,
and approved a one year frequency of future advisory “say on pay” votes.
Additionally, shareholders voted to ratify the appointment of TJS Deemer
Dana LLP as independent auditors for the fiscal year 2019.
About Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation
Southwest Georgia Financial Corporation is a state-chartered bank
holding company with approximately $551 million in assets headquartered
in Moultrie, Georgia. Its primary subsidiary, Southwest Georgia Bank,
offers comprehensive financial services to consumer, business, and
government customers. The current banking facilities include the main
office located in Colquitt County, and branch offices located in Baker
County, Worth County, Lowndes County and Tift County. In addition to
conventional banking services, the Company provides investment planning
and management, trust management, and commercial and individual
insurance products. Insurance products and advice are provided by
Southwest Georgia Insurance Services, which is located in Colquitt
County. The Company routinely posts news and other important information
on its website.
More information on Southwest Georgia Financial Corp. and Southwest
Georgia Bank can be found at: www.sgb.bank.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT
This news release contains forward-looking statements, as defined by
federal securities laws, including statements about the Company’s
financial outlook. These statements are based on current
expectations and are provided to assist in the understanding of future
financial performance. Such performance involves risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from
those expressed or implied in any such statements. Important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
contemplated today include a change in the Company’s capital structure,
new or expanded regulatory requirements, the success of the Company’s
growth strategy, customer preferences, the interest rate environment and
other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and
Exchange Commission, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled
“Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. The Company
undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a
result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as
otherwise required by law.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190529005930/en/