Southwestern Energy : CEO and President Bill Way Named Finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Program

Southwestern Energy CEO and President Bill Way has been selected as a finalist in the energy category for the Gulf Coast area in the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award program.

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Under Way’s leadership, SWN has built one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers and leads across a series of key metrics. SWN is recognized as an industry leader in environmental stewardship and celebrates a truly empowering culture.

“I’m pleased with the recognition this brings to the entire team at SWN, who have shown incredible courage and resolve in executing our turnaround plan,” said Way. “Our future is bright once again, thanks to their hard work.”

Way was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 21, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

