Southwestern Energy Company

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southwestern Energy : CEO and President Bill Way Named Finalist in the Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 Program

0
06/07/2019 | 09:01am EDT

Southwestern Energy CEO and President Bill Way has been selected as a finalist in the energy category for the Gulf Coast area in the 2019 EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® award program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190607005055/en/

Southwestern Energy CEO and President Bill Way (Photo: Business Wire)

Southwestern Energy CEO and President Bill Way (Photo: Business Wire)

Widely considered one of the most prestigious business awards programs in the U.S., the program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming our world.

Under Way’s leadership, SWN has built one of the strongest balance sheets among its peers and leads across a series of key metrics. SWN is recognized as an industry leader in environmental stewardship and celebrates a truly empowering culture.

“I’m pleased with the recognition this brings to the entire team at SWN, who have shown incredible courage and resolve in executing our turnaround plan,” said Way. “Our future is bright once again, thanks to their hard work.”

Way was selected as a finalist by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be announced at a special gala event on June 21, 2019 at the Marriott Marquis Houston. Now in its 33rd year, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries. www.ey.com/eoy.

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Southwestern Energy.


© Business Wire 2019
