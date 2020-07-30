Log in
Southwestern Energy : Provides Form 10-Q on Company's Website

07/30/2020 | 05:40pm EDT

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2020. The Company attempted to file its related quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) before its 5:30 p.m. ET deadline for availability on EDGAR today, but the SEC filing server was not working. The quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC when the website becomes operative again. In the meantime, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q is available on the Company’s website at www.swn.com.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.


© Business Wire 2020
