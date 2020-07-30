Southwestern Energy : Provides Form 10-Q on Company's Website

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2020. The Company attempted to file its related quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) before its 5:30 p.m. ET deadline for availability on EDGAR today, but the SEC filing server was not working. The quarterly report on Form 10-Q will be filed with the SEC when the website becomes operative again. In the meantime, the quarterly report on Form 10-Q is available on the Company’s website at www.swn.com.

