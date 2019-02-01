Southwestern Energy : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call for March 1, 2019

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a
conference call and webcast on March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time
(10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018
financial and operating results. Earnings will be released the day prior
after market close.
|
|
|
|
|
Date:
|
|
|
March 1, 2019
|
Time:
|
|
|
9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET)
|
US Toll Free:
|
|
|
877-883-0383
|
International:
|
|
|
412-902-6506
|
Access code:
|
|
|
9372440
|
|
|
|
To listen to the live teleconference, please dial in approximately 15
minutes before the scheduled conference call time.
To access the live audio webcast, please visit the investor relations
section of Southwestern Energy’s website www.swn.com
To listen to a replay of the call, dial 877-344-7529, International
412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658. Enter replay
access code 10128185. The replay will be available until March
22, 2019.
Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in
natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development,
production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com
Click
here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Southwestern Energy.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190201005523/en/