Southwestern Energy : Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call for March 1, 2019

Southwestern Energy Company

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY (SWN)
02/01/2019 | 06:44pm EST

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on March 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Central Time (10:30 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial and operating results. Earnings will be released the day prior after market close.

   

Date:

March 1, 2019

Time:

9:30 a.m. CT (10:30 a.m. ET)

US Toll Free:

877-883-0383

International:

412-902-6506

Access code:

9372440

 

To listen to the live teleconference, please dial in approximately 15 minutes before the scheduled conference call time.

To access the live audio webcast, please visit the investor relations section of Southwestern Energy’s website www.swn.com

To listen to a replay of the call, dial 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658. Enter replay access code 10128185. The replay will be available until March 22, 2019.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com

Click here to subscribe to Mobile Alerts for Southwestern Energy.


