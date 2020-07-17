Log in
Southwestern Energy : Schedules Second Quarter Conference Call for July 31, 2020

07/17/2020 | 05:18pm EDT

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced it will host a conference call and live audio webcast on July 31, 2020 to discuss second quarter 2020 financial and operating results. The Company plans to release results on July 30, 2020 after market close, which will be available on SWN’s website at www.swn.com.

Date:

Time:

July 31, 2020
9:30 a.m. CT

Webcast:

ir.swn.com

US/Canada:

International:

877-883-0383                    
412-902-6506

Access code:

6529300

A replay of the call will also be available until August 31, 2020 at 877-344-7529, International 412-317-0088, or Canada Toll Free 855-669-9658, access code 10145880.

Southwestern Energy Company is an independent energy company engaged in natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil exploration, development, production and marketing. For additional information, visit our website www.swn.com.


© Business Wire 2020
