Nyse  >  Southwestern Energy Company    SWN

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY

(SWN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Southwestern Energy Shares Fall 6%

09/30/2019 | 03:26pm EDT

By Micah Maidenberg

Investors sold off shares of Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN) on Monday.

The energy company's stock is down about 6% in late afternoon trading, extending losses that have pushed the shares down 44% to $1.92 so far this year.

Southwestern, which focuses on producing natural gas and oil in shale-drilling regions of Pennsylvania and West Virginia, reported in August that cash and cash equivalents fell $46 million between December and June to $155 million.

Energy investors have demanded of late that energy companies focus more on delivering returns to shareholders instead of growing. Investors have often pushed companies to show their operations can generate cash.

"We believe that even at strip prices, we can achieve our goal of returning to free cash flow neutral position by the end of 2020," Southwestern Chief Executive William Way told analysts in August.

Southwestern is scheduled to report results for the third quarter Oct. 24 and meet with analysts the following day, the company said last week.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

