Southwestern Energy : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer MARSHALL JON A SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO[ SWN (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner ] Officer (give title Other (specify (Last) (First) (Middle) 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) below) below) 10000 ENERGY DRIVE 07/01/2019 P. O. BOX 12359 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) (Street) X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting SPRING TX 77391-2359 Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. and 5) Beneficially (D) or Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Indirect (I) Ownership Following (Instr. 4) (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Reported Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock 07/01/2019(1) A 65,360 A $0 143,267 D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of of derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Derivative Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying Security Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative (Instr. 5) Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. Following (I) (Instr. Disposed 3 and 4) Reported 4) of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Explanation of Responses:

1. Restricted stock award granted in consideration of services as a Director.

/s/ Melissa D. McCarty, 07/02/2019 attorney-in-fact for Mr. Marshall ** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).