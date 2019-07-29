Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Futures  >  Chicago Board Of Trade - Floor  >  SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1       

SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
SummaryNews 
News SummaryAll news

Beijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/29/2019 | 05:11am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Soybeans fall into a bin as a trailer is filled at a farm in Buda, Illinois

BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese state media said on Sunday the United States has shipped several million tonnes of soybeans to China since the two countries' leaders met in June, although U.S. government data shows that the volume was much less.

The U.S.-China trade war has curbed the export of U.S. crops to China, with soybean sales falling sharply after Beijing slapped tariffs of 25% on American cargoes.

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) data shows that just 1.02 million tonnes of soybeans were shipped to China for the period starting from the G20 meeting June 28 to the week ended July 18, the most recent date for which data is available. These shipments reflect purchases made earlier this year, and the USDA is expected to release new data this week.

But state broadcaster CCTV, citing China's National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Commerce, said China has made enquiries to U.S. suppliers for the purchase of soybeans, cotton, pork, sorghum and other agricultural products since July 19 - and some sales have been made.

"As long as the American agricultural products are reasonably priced and of good quality, it is expected that there will be new purchases," the report said. Companies involved in the sales have applied for exclusions to tariffs on agricultural goods with Chinese customs officials, it said.

Wuhan-based Jim Huang, chief executive of China-data.com.cn, an independent agriculture consultancy, said on Monday that buying will be carried out by "state firms and other major players, based on the prices and their actual demand. So the process won't be that quick."

"China is sincere in negotiating with the U.S. and is offering goodwill gestures," said Huang.

SHANGHAI SHOWDOWN

CCTV said the moves show China's willingness to promote U.S. products and make good on a consensus reached between presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Osaka in June.

Chinese and U.S. negotiators are set to meet in Shanghai this week for the first time since the summit, with talks to start on July 30.

Earlier this month, the Trump administration said it would exempt a relatively narrow list of 110 Chinese products from tariffs, including medical equipment and key capacitors.

The state media report on Sunday said the United States should "take concrete measures to implement its relevant commitments and create favorable conditions for bilateral economic and trade cooperation".

Meanwhile customs data released on Saturday showed China brought in 614,805 tonnes of soybeans from the United States in June, down 2.5% from June 2018 and down 37% from 977,024 tonnes in May.

According to Refinitiv ship tracking data, about 30 shipments carrying a total of 1.02 million tonnes of soybeans left the U.S. for China in May, compared to 8 shipments containing a total of 198,641 tonnes of soybeans that departed the U.S. for China in June.

(Graphic: U.S
. soybean prices more expensive than Brazil's due to steep freight rates -

NO RUSH FOR CRUSHERS

Five Chinese soybean crushers are eligible for exemptions from 25% tariffs on some U.S. cargoes, the state planner told them, but they are unlikely to be in a rush to buy in bulk as the industry grapples with poor crushing margins and a premium on U.S. soybean versus Brazilian soybeans.

China's demand for soybeans crushed into livestock feed has also decreased dramatically in recent months as African Swine Fever swept across the country, resulting in the death or culling of millions of pigs.

(Graphic: U.S. soybean exp
orts to China kept in check by tariffs and soft Chinese crushing margins -

Each of the five crushers, who were asked to take part in the new plan, was given a separate quota, with the total volume of this batch of extra tariff-free imports estimated at around 2-3 million tonnes, according to one person with knowledge of the plan.

Last week, U.S. agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said China had commitments to buy 20 million tonnes of soybeans but he did not specify a time frame.

For the whole of 2018, China imported 16.6 million tonnes of soybeans from the United States - about half of 2017's 32.9 million tonnes - as the tariffs on American cargoes cut into buying.

(Reporting by Cate Cadell, Hallie Gu, Shivani Singh, Gavin Maguire with additional reporting by Karl Plume and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Susan Fenton, Caroline Stauffer and Andrea Ricci)

By Cate Cadell and Hallie Gu

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR
05:17aBeijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data
RE
05:11aBeijing says China stepping up U.S. soy imports, yet to show up in U.S. data
RE
05/17U.S. soy may lose China market share for good in lengthy trade war -executive
RE
04/22Swine fever will hurt Brazil soy exports, lift China meat sales - minister
RE
04/12China March soy imports jump from Feb as U.S., Brazil beans arrive
RE
03/07China makes first soy purchase since 10 million tonne promise - traders
RE
02/25U.S. 'will not be bought off' by China soy deal in trade talks - Perdue
RE
02/08EXCLUSIVE : Brazil soy farmers say Bayer violating court ruling in patent disput..
RE
01/09China's approval of DowDuPont soy poses challenge to Bayer
RE
01/07China buys more U.S. soy as officials meet for trade talks
RE
More news
Chart SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1
Duration : Period :
SOYBEANS FUTURES (S) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group